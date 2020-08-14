New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday welcomed the ‘historic’ peace deal signed between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, with ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava calling both countries ‘key strategic partners’ of India. Also Read - Donald Trump Announces Historic UAE-Israel Peace Agreement Ahead of November Elections

He also remarked that India would continue its traditional support for the Palestinian issue.

Addressing a press conference today, he said, “External Affairs Minister received a call this afternoon from the UAE Foreign Minister on the announcement yesterday of the full normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel”.

Welcoming the ‘full normalisation’ of ties between the two countries, he further said, “Both nations are key strategic partners of India. India continues its traditional support for the Palestinian cause. We hope to see early resumption of direct negotiations to find an acceptable two-state solution”.

Notably, US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that the UAE and Israel had agreed to fully normalise their relations and establish full diplomatic ties. As part of the deal, Israel has agreed to suspend its plans to annex areas of the occupied West Bank, as it had been planning to do.

The announcement of the deal comes just three months before Trump stands for a re-election in a contest against Democrat and former Vice-President Joe Biden.

The agreement makes the UAE the first Gulf state to agree upon the peace accord and the third Arab nation overall to normalise tensions with Israel since the latter’s declaration of independence in 1948.

Earlier, Egypt and Jordan had signed peace deals with Israel in 1979 and 1994 respectively.