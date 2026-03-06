Is Iran planning to target Mecca and Medina? Saudi Arabia shields Islam’s two holiest sites with these 5 deadly air defense systems

Home

Is Iran planning to target Mecca and Medina? Saudi Arabia shields Islams two holiest sites with these 5 deadly air defense systems

Saudi Arabia has developed one of the world’s most advanced and multi-layered air defense networks to protect Mecca and Medina from any external threats.

New Delhi: Iran has been launching fierce missile and drone attacks on the Sunni-majority country Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government has been trying its best to intercept them using its air defense systems. According to the reports, several Iranian missiles and explosive drones have managed to slip through, causing significant damage in Saudi Arabia, from oil refineries to the American embassy.

It is important to note that Saudi Arabia is home to Islam’s two holiest cities, Mecca and Medina. These cities are extremely important for millions of Muslims around the world. Last year, reports claimed that a missile-like object was seen over Medina near the Prophet’s Mosque (Al-Masjid an-Nabawi).

As per the Islamic Information, citing some Saudi officials, an attack over Medina was confirmed. The reports, quoting a source, claimed that on September 11 an unauthorized drone was intercepted and shot down in the holy city of Medina.

Experts are of the opinion that Iran would not dare to attack these places under any circumstances. If it did so, it would become a villain among Islamic countries. In this report, we try to understand how Mecca and Medina are protected.

Here’s how Mecca and Medina are protected:

Saudi Arabia has developed one of the world’s most advanced and multi-layered air defense networks to protect Mecca and Medina from any external threats. These include several advanced air defense systems supplied by the United States and other countries.

Patriot PAC-3 Air Defense System:

This system serves as the main defensive shield for Mecca and Medina.

It can intercept and destroy short- and medium-range ballistic missiles in mid-air by colliding with them.

Saudi Arabia possesses hundreds of such interceptor missiles.

THAAD Air Defense System

The THAAD Air Defense System is considered among the most advanced air defense technologies in the world.

It can intercept enemy missiles both inside and outside the Earth’s atmosphere, depending on the situation.

Saudi Arabia activated its first THAAD units in 2025–26, which cover key areas such as Mecca and Jeddah.

KM-SAM Block II Air Defense System

Saudi Arabia has also deployed this advanced air defense system developed by South Korea.

It is a mobile system known for its high precision in intercepting aircraft and missiles.

Saudi Arabia included it in its defense network to diversify its air defense capabilities.

Chinese Laser Weapon:

Saudi Arabia uses a 30-kilowatt Chinese fiber-optic laser system to counter drone attacks.

This laser can burn down enemy drones within seconds.

Skyguard 35mm Cannons

These are deployed as the final line of defense.

If any missile or drone manages to bypass other defense systems and comes close, these twin cannons use radar guidance to destroy the threat before it can enter the boundaries of Mecca or Medina.

Iranian attacks on Middle Eastern countries continue

On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said that a cruise missile was intercepted and destroyed east of the country’s central Al-Kharj Governorate. However, the ministry did not provide further details about the incident. It later stated that three drones were shot down east of the Riyadh region. Meanwhile, Qatar’s Ministry of Defense announced overnight that its air defense forces successfully intercepted a drone attack targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha.

