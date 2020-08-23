New Delhi: Pakistan yet again took a u-turn on the presence of presence of Dawood Ibrahim, on its soil, saying that there is no admission that India’s Most Wanted, underworld don is in Karachi. Notably, the Imran Khan-led PTI government had yesterday released a list of 88 members of terrorist groups on which it has purportedly imposed more restrictions. Also Read - India-China Standoff: Rajnath Singh Reviews Security Situation in Eastern Ladakh

Apart from others, the list had name of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, who have for long been perpetrating terror attacks against India.

The list had reconfirmed that Dawood lives in Karachi at the White House near Saudi mosque, Clifton. He also owns other properties such as House Number 37 and 30th Street, Defence Housing Authority, Karachi, and a palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi.

However, just hours later, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement and downplayed reports. “The reports in certain sections of the media about Pakistan imposing any new sanctions measures, through these notifications, are not factual. Similarly, the assertions made by some sections of the Indian media, as to Pakistan admitting to the presence of certain listed individuals (Dawood Ibrahim) on its territory, based on the information contained in the notifications, is baseless and misleading,” the statement read.