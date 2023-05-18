Home

News

World

Meet Hayden Bowles, Who Retired As A Millionaire At 22 After Dropping School At 17

Meet Hayden Bowles, Who Retired As A Millionaire At 22 After Dropping School At 17

It all started when Bowles was 10, when he wanted to buy something for himself but his parents refused to give him the money.

He Dropped Out Of School At 17, Now He’s Retiring As A Millionaire At 22 (YouTube)

New Delhi: At the age of 22, when most of us were starting our first job and running errands at an unpaid or minimum-pay internship, Hayden Bowles retired earning billion of dollars. Bowles launched EcommSeason, an e-commerce website at 17 which offered online courses costing up to USD 575 which is around Rs 47,000. By the age of 18, he was able to afford a Lamborghini for himself and by 19, he was a millionaire.

It all started when Bowles was 10, when he wanted to buy something for himself but his parents refused to give him the money. Disheartened by his parents’ reaction, Bowles realised the importance of money, which motivated him to set up his e-commerce business when he was barely a teenager.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayden Bowles (@realhayden)

“I think I was 10 or 11 and I wanted to buy something but couldn’t because I had no money and my parents wouldn’t buy it for me. And I realised that I’ve got to make my own money.” Hayden Bowles

Last year, he made USD 15 million in revenue, and USD 3 million in profit from his business. But that’s not it, Hayden also has a vast real-estate portfolio, thanks to which he was able to retire at such an early age.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.