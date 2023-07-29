Home

News

World

Meet Hirsh Vardhan Singh, 3rd Indian-American To Enter 2024 US Presidential Race, Calls Himself ‘Pure Blood Candidate’

Meet Hirsh Vardhan Singh, 3rd Indian-American To Enter 2024 US Presidential Race, Calls Himself ‘Pure Blood Candidate’

Washington: Aerospace engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh has become the third Indian-American vying for the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential race after former South Carolina Governor Nikki

Washington: Aerospace engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh has become the third Indian-American vying for the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential race after former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the 38-year-old posted a three-minute-long video message introducing himself as a lifelong Republican and an “America First constitutional carry and pro-life conservative who helped restore the conservative wing of New Jersey’s Republican Party starting in 2017.”

According to the aerospace executive, Americans face grave threats from the corruption of both, big tech and big pharma, and in addition, there is an all-out attack on American family values, parental rights, and open debate. “While Big Pharma has made massive profits working with the government to compel everyone to take the experimental vaccines, Big Tech has become the Big Brother, who invades our privacy and indulges in censorship of our political and contrarian viewpoints,” Hirsh Vardhan Singh said in the video message.

You may like to read

In 2020, he ran unsuccessfully for the US Senate. And the present bid is the fourth time the defence and aerospace industry executive is eyeing public office.

“I’m entering the race for President,” Watch Hirsh Vardhan Singh’s Video Here

“There is an all-out attack on American family values, parental rights, and the marketplace of ideas and open debate. We need strong leadership to reverse the changes that have occurred in the past few years and restore American values. That is why I have decided to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 election for the office of President of the United States,” he further added.

Who’s Running for President in 2024?

Singh joins a crowded list of Republican candidates vying for the presidency, which includes former President Donald Trump, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Ramaswamy, Haley, Senator Tim Scott, and businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley.

While praising fellow Republican candidate Donald Trump as the “greatest president of my lifetime”, Singh said that “America needs more”.”It is time to move past outdated politicians of a bygone era,” Singh said, calling himself the “only pure blood candidate for the President” as he never gave in to the Covid vaccinations. “Even New Jersey’s Democrat Senate President labelled me as ‘Trump on steroids,” he added.

US President 2024 – Voting Dates

The 2024 United States presidential election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Voters will elect a president and vice president for a tenure of four years.

Hirsh Vardhan Singh – All You Need to Know(Education, Career, Awards)

Hirsh Vardhan Singh is from Atlantic City. His parents are Indian immigrants. Holding a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2009, he assisted his father in running their family firm, which specialised in missile defences, satellite navigation, and aviation security. In 2003, the aerospace executive was awarded Aviation Ambassador by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Hirsh Vardhan Singh – Political Career

Entering New Jersey politics in 2017 as a candidate for Governor, Singh finished third in the race, securing a meagre 9.8 per cent of the vote share. Later in 2018, he contested for US Senate and Congress, US Senate in 2020, and governor in 2021, but could not make it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES