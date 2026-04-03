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Meet Javad Zarif, who claims Iran is clearly winning war against US, provides how country should end war plan

Meet Javad Zarif, who claims Iran is ‘clearly winning’ war against US, provides ‘how country should end war’ plan

The former foreign minister claims that Iran is clearly winning the war. Scroll down to know details.

Image: Wikipedia

Iran-US War: When the tensions in West Asia are increasing, the former foreign minister of Iran has claimed that the Islamic Republic is clearly winning the war against the US. The war, which began on February 28, after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, has still not ended. With the elimination of multiple top leaders like Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Ali Larijani, the country was expected not to survive for long. However, the constant retaliation has transformed the narrative. Here’s what Javad Zarif said about the ongoing war.

Who is Javad Zarif?

Javad Zarif was born in Tehran in 1960 and pursued his specialisation in international relations in the United States. He served as the foreign minister of Iran from 2013 to 2021 under Hassan Rouhani and had served as Iran’s permanent representative to the US earlier.

What did Javad Zarif say?

Javad Zarif said, “Iran did not start its war with the United States and Israel. But more than a month in, the Islamic Republic is clearly winning it.”

He added that the fighting-back scenario against the United States and Israel may be satisfying, but this would only lead to damaging the infrastructure and lives, which can further cause a global war. Simultaneously, Zarif added that the US has also silenced the critics at the international level to keep its own atrocities a secret. While talking about this, he exemplified the deaths of 170 children just at the beginning of the war.

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Javad Zarif added, “Tehran, then, should use its upper hand not to keep fighting but to declare victory and make a deal that both ends this conflict and prevents the next one.”

Javad Zarif’s advice

The former foreign minister Javad Zafar, in the note, shared that if both sides can manage to have diplomatic talks, an informal cease-fire agreement can be met. Alongside this, he shared that Tehran and Washington will only “have to lay down their weapons” to obtain a cease-fire.

He mentioned that the officials should choose a “comprehensive peace deal”.

The conflict between Iran and the United States is constantly escalating. The war has caused global disruptions, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, an integral transit route for many countries.

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