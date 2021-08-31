Kabul: Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the US Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, was the last soldier to step out of Hamid Karzai airport on the day the United States put an end to its 20 years of war in Afghanistan. “The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan- Major General Chris Donahue, boarded C-17 aircraft on August 30, marking the end of US mission in Kabul,” tweeted US Department of Defense along with his picture. Also Read - Afghanistan Territory Shouldn't be Used to Attack Other Countries or Shelter Terrorists: UNSC

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

Also Read - Female TV Anchor Beheshta Arghand Who Interviewed First Taliban Spokesman Leaves Afghanistan

All You Need to Know About Major General Chris Donahue Also Read - US Completes Withdrawal of Forces From Afghanistan Ending Brutal 20-year War | Key Points

Christopher Todd Donahue is a United States Army two-star general who currently serves as commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Donahue served in staff and command positions for both United States Army and Special Operations units.

A graduate from the United States Military Academy, Donahue was commissioned as a Second lieutenant into the Infantry Branch in 1992.

His most recent assignments include— Director of Operations, Joint Special Operations Command; the Commandant, United States Army Infantry School at Fort Benning; Deputy commanding General (maneuver) of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson; Deputy Director for Special Operations and Counterterrorism, J-37 Joint Staff; Commanding General, NATO Special Operations Component Command/Special Operations Joint Task Force-Afghanistan, Resolute Support Mission, 2019-2020; and the Commanding General, 82nd Airborne Division from 2020 to present.

US president Joe Biden had set August 31 as the deadline for the pullout of US troops from strife-torn country. In a statement, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said that the United States moved some 6,000 Americans out of harm’s way & evacuated ‘more than 123,000 people from Afghanistan — the vast majority of whom are Afghans, friends & allies’.

Earlier, US Central Command Kenneth McKenzie announced that the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan has been completed, ending 20 years of Washington-led invasion of the war-torn nation.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals and vulnerable Afghans,” Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, announced during a news conference held by the Department of Defense.