Meet Nisha Biswal, Indian-American Woman Set To Become Deputy CEO Of US Finance Agency, Read Her Success Story

Nisha Biswal has spent over a decade serving as staff director for State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee in the House Appropriations Committee and as professional staff for the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives.

Nisha immigrated to the United States with her parents and graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in international relations and economics. (Image: Twitter/@NishaBiswal)

Nisha Biswal’s Success Story: Nisha Biswal, an Indian-American policy expert and businesswoman, was confirmed as the deputy chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) by the Senate through a voice vote. The Development Finance Corporation (DFC), in its capacity as a federal agency, focuses on investing in development projects, with a primary emphasis on lower and middle-income countries.

About United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

The United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is a development finance institution and agency of the United States federal government. DFC invests in development projects primarily in lower and middle-income countries.

First authorized on 5 October 2018 by the BUILD Act, the independent agency was formed on 20 December 2019 by merging the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) with the Development Credit Authority (DCA) of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), as well as with several other smaller offices and funds.

DFC’s lending capacity is used to provide loans, loan guarantees, direct equity investments, and political risk insurance for private-sector-led development projects, feasibility studies, and technical assistance. DFC invests across several sectors including energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and technology, with stated priorities of women’s empowerment, innovation, investment in West Africa and the Western Hemisphere, and climate change. As with the OPIC, the DFC is predominately self-funded through the fees and interest collected during its regular operations.

About Nisha Biswal

Nisha Biswal is currently the senior vice president of international strategy and global initiatives​ at the United States Chamber of Commerce. She has spent over a decade serving as staff director for State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee in the House Appropriations Committee and as professional staff for the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives.

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

During her tenure as the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the United States Department of State during President Barack Obama’s administration from 2013 to 2017, Biswal was awarded the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman by the President of India in January 2017.

Notably, she was the first South-Asian American to hold the influential position of the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the United States Department of State.

Biswal also served as the president of the US-India Business Council at the United States Chamber of Commerce ​where she played a crucial role in furthering bilateral relations between India and the USA.

Nisha immigrated to the United States with her parents and graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in international relations and economics.

Nisha Biswal is Senior Vice President for International Strategy and Global Initiatives and oversees South Asia programs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She previously served as president of the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) and the U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council, promoting long-term commercial partnerships and leading advocacy efforts on behalf of more than 200 member companies.

Biswal served as Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State from 2013 to 2017. There she oversaw the U.S.-India strategic partnership during a period of unprecedented cooperation, including the launch of an annual U.S.-India Strategic and Commercial Dialogue. She also initiated the C5+1 Dialogue with Central Asia and the US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue during her tenure as Assistant Secretary. Prior to that, Biswal was assistant administrator for Asia at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), directing and supervising USAID programs and operations across South, Central and Southeast Asia. She also spent over a decade on Capitol Hill, working as staff director on the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee on Appropriations as well as professional staff on the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives.

(As per uschamber.com)

Biswal was also instrumental in launching the US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue, the C5+1 Dialogue between the United States and the Central Asian States of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Biswal also serves on the United States Institute of Peace International Advisory Council, on the Afghanistan Study Group and is on the Board of Directors for the Institute for Sustainable Communities, the Leadership Council for Women in National Security and is active in Democratic politics.

