Mega deal! World’s largest Muslim country receives first Rafale Advanced fighter jets from France

France’s Naval Group claim that the diesel-electric Scorpène submarines, which can hold 18 torpedoes and missiles, will be constructed at Indonesia’s PT PAL shipyard.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim country, has received its first delivery of Rafale jets from France. According to a Reuters report, Indonesia received three Rafale fighter jets from a multi-billion-dollar defence deal. This development was confirmed by a defence ministry official to Reuters on Monday. This marks the first shipment of aircraft as part of the multi-billion-dollar military agreement signed between France and Indonesia. The acquisition of these aircraft represents a significant upgrade for Indonesia’s dated military equipment.

Recent reports by The Jakarta Post indicate that as the tensions within the Asia-Pacific region have increased, multiple defence contracts have been established over the last few years between Indonesian firms and various French Companies. One of the major contracts established was for the purchase of 42 Rafale Fighter Jets from France in 2021 worth approximately $8.1 billion. The delivery of the aircraft has begun to take place.

Previously Pakistan had associated itself with Indonesia regarding the potential sale of JF-17 Fighter Jets but it seems unlikely that will now ever take place. During the 2021 defence cooperation agreement signed in Paris, Indonesia has ordered two Scorpène Class Attack Submarines through France’s Naval Group.

As per the report, France's Naval Group claim that the diesel-electric Scorpène submarines, which can hold 18 torpedoes and missiles, will be constructed at Indonesia's PT PAL shipyard.

In this arrangement, France will provide technology assistance for the design and construction of the submarines, while day-to-day operations and maintenance will be managed in Indonesia by the Indonesian government. According to Military Brigadier Riko Ricardo Sirit, the three Rafale fighter jets that were recently delivered are now stationed at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Base in Pekanbaru, which is located on the western coast of Sumatra. He indicated that additional Rafales are expected to be delivered before the end of this year, though he did not specify how many.

Indonesia has emerged in the international fighter jet market as a key competitor and is enhancing its fleet of combat squadrons through significant investment in upgrades and modernization of its naval air capabilities.

In addition to evaluating the Rafale fighter jet, Indonesia has expressed interest in other foreign fighter aircraft as well. This includes the J-10 fighter jet from China and the F-15EX fighter jet from the United States.

Indonesia’s existing agreement with Turkey to purchase 48 KAAN fighter jets is now uncertain. Turkey’s initial plan for the project was to purchase engines from an American manufacturer; however, the United States has reportedly been unwilling to sell them at this time. Turkey has therefore moved forward with a plan to acquire Eurofighter jets from the United Kingdom instead.

The KAAN is a fifth-generation aircraft intended to utilize the F110 jet engine manufactured by General Electric, the same engines that power all fourth-generation Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.