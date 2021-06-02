New Delhi: The government of Dominica has submitted to a court that fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has to be deported to India, according to a India Today report. The Dominican Public Prosecution Service has submitted before the Dominican High Court that the petition filed by Mehul Choksi is not maintainable and that the petition should not be heard, the report further adds. Also Read - Mehul Choksi's Brother Met Dominica LoP, Promised to Donate For Polls: Report

Choksi is wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. Mehul Choksi's legal team had filed the habeas corpus plea last after he was arrested in Dominica, allegedly for having entered the country illegally from Antigua and Barbuda.

Earlier today, Antigua Prime Minister had told ANI that his administration stands by its request for Dominica to extradite Mehul Choksi,directly back to India, "where he is still a citizen." "Instead of subjecting himself to an inquiry as required by law, he (Mehul Choksi) used the courts to stay the revocation of his citizenship," Antigua PM told ANI.

“My administration stands by its request to Dominica to extradite Mehul Choksi directly back to India where he is still a citizen,” he added. The Antigua Prime Minister told ANI that Mehul Choksi “changed his lawyer to a well-known member of the UPP who had promised him protection, for campaign funding”.

“That’s why they want that he shouldn’t be deported to India, but back to Antigua where he could continue to hide behind constitutional protections,” Browne said. Associates Times citing sources had reported that Mehul Choksi’s brother, who is also a bank defaulter, allegedly promised election funding to Dominica’s Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton in exchange for pushing Mehul Choksi’s abduction theory.

The sources said Chetan Chinu Bhai Choksi had met Linton on May 30, where they discussed several aspects related to Mehul Choksi’s arrest and agreed on the commitment that in exchange for token money and promise of election donation, the opposition leader will press the matter in Parliament.