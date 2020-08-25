New Delhi: Days after the Imran Khan-led PTI government has revealed that Dawood Ibrahim putting up in a palatial bungalow at Karachi’s posh area, it has been reported that India’s most wanted terrorist is reportedly in a relationship with a Pakistani starlet Mehwish Hayat. Also Read - Pakistan Listed 3 Addresses of Dawood Ibrahim, There Are 5 More

Notably, Dawood's relationship hit the headlines last year after Mehwish was felicitated with the 'Tamga-e-Imtiaz', a big civilian honour in Pakistan. Several questions were raised on the Pakistan's government after President Arif Alvi conferred the actress with the award during a ceremony in Islamabad. Even the Pakistani film industry was shocked over the government's decision.

A web portal had claimed that Mehwish was honored with 'Tamga-e-Imtiaz' because of her relationship with a Karachi-based powerful person who is very close to ruling Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf party. However, the actress had rubbished the news, terming it a 'conspiracy'.

Reports have also claimed that Mehwish got opportunities to work in several big projects due to her proximity with an influential person from Karachi, who is none other than Dawood.

Now, sources have revealed Zee Media that Dawood is in constant touch with a Pakistani actress, who has become one of the biggest weaknesses of the fugitive gangster.

When Mehwish Hayat Accused Bollywood of Plagiarism

Mehwish who had started her career with an item number had accused Bollywood of stealing Pakistani songs. She had criticised the Hindi film industry in the wake of Alia Bhatt’s Punjabi video song ‘Prada’ that bears some similarities with Pakistani song ‘Gore Rang Ka Zamana’ from ‘Vital Signs’ album.

“I find this strange. On the one hand Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs. Copyright violation and royalty payments obviously mean nothing to them,” she tweeted.

The actress had also attacked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix production ‘Bard of Blood’. “This just vindicates what I have been saying. Another week, and yet another anti-Pakistan project,” she shared on Twitter.

“Now can we wake up, smell the coffee and see Bollywood’s agenda for what it is? Shah Rukh Khan, be patriotic, nobody is stopping you – just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us,” the actress had tweeted.