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Melania Trump breaks silence on Epstein allegations, calls claims Defaming and misleading amid renewed global scrutiny

Melania Trump breaks silence on Epstein allegations, calls claims ‘Defaming’ and misleading amid renewed global scrutiny

Melania Trump strongly denies links to Jeffrey Epstein, dismissing claims as defamatory. She clarifies past social encounters and criticizes misleading narratives as renewed attention surrounds the Epstein controversy worldwide.

Melania Trump

US First Lady Melania Trump has made a public statement slamming claims she had any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Describing accusations that she had connections to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as “false” and “defaming,” she issued a written statement from the White House. This marked her first direct public comments on the matter, following years of rumors surrounding her alleged connection to Epstein.

As Epstein’s circle is once again in the spotlight, Trump specifically denied the rumors.

Denied Relationship with Epstein

In the statement, Melania Trump said she “never had a relationship” with Epstein and was “certainly not a victim.” She also denied ever being introduced to her husband by Epstein.

The First Lady added that while she may have seen Epstein socially in both New York and Palm Beach in the early 2000s, they were only ever “acquainted.” These encounters, she explained, “were not unusual” and pointed out that they “occurred within elite social circles.”

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Responding to her Email with Ghislaine Maxwell

The statement came after reports emerged that the First Lady had emailed Maxwell in the early 2000s. In her statement, Melania Trump called the email “casual contact” and said it had been taken “out of context.”

It is reported that Maxwell’s email exchange with Trump was included in thousands of documents released earlier this year. Due to recent developments, the story resurfaced online. Melania Trump however said it was “being used to politically attack me.”

Putting an End to False Allegations

The former model added that she wanted the continued “smears” against her to stop. She also said it was time more attention was brought to the victims of Epstein.

In what some are calling a shot across the bow of Congress, Melania Trump said lawmakers should hold public hearings so that victims can testify about their experiences under oath.

Jeffrey Epstein: Not Gone Yet

This statement put a spotlight back on Epstein’s case. While in the past month it had taken a backseat to Russia’s war on Ukraine, there have been recent developments.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges that he sexually trafficked underage girls. Since then, his connections to politics, media, and celebrity have continued to raise questions.

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