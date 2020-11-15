New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s wife Melania is hitting the headlines ever since democrat Joe Biden defeated the former in the recently concluded presidential elections. Also Read - White House Planning For Trump to Serve Second Term Despite His Reelection Loss, Says Official

A few days ago, amid reports that she is planning to divorce Trump, a picture of hers walking arm-in-arm with a serviceman during Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony had gone viral. Reports had stated that the US first lady stood apart from the president during the ceremony.

According to former Trump's aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce. If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her."

Amid all these reports lets take a look at the net worth of Melania And Her Step-daughter Ivanka

Before becoming the US First Lady in 2017, Melania had many successful business ventures. If reports are to be believed, she has a fortune of GBP 38.6 million.

She was a successful model in New York before meeting Trump in 1998. She has been on the cover of big magazines Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazar, New York Magazine, Allure and many more.

Later, she launched ‘Melania Timepieces and Jewellery’ collection. She also unveiled the Melania Skin Care Collection for skincare goods including anti-ageing products.

Even after owning all these, she is not richer than her step-daughter Ivanka. If reports are to be believed, Ivanka has a fortune of around GBP 289 million.