US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the presidential election loss on November 11's Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony. More than Trump's appearance in the ceremony, the picture of United States First Lady Melania Trump walking arm-in-arm with a serviceman is making the headlines. Internet has erupted over a new photo of Melania Trump ignoring social distancing as she walked arm-in-arm with a serviceman and stood away from the President during the ceremony, a Daily Mail report said.

Melania was escorted by the masked military man and sheltered under an umbrella with him during the visit to Arlington National Cemetery, on Donald Trump's first public engagement since the election was called for Joe Biden.

This comes amid rumours spread by a former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman that the couple's marriage could end in divorce when their term in the White House ends in January. According to Newman, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce. If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her."

According to Daily Mail report, neither Melania, 50, nor the president, were wearing masks at the cemetery, unlike Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka who had a face covering on.