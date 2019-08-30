Islamabad: In a video that has gone viral on social media, Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed can be seen receiving an electric shock while mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name.

Watch the video here

The minister, who is known to be a motormouth, was speaking a rally during ‘Kashmir Hour’ in Rawalpindi. While addressing the gathering and talking about Prime Minister Modi, he said that entire Pakistan knew what his intentions are.

It was at this moment, that he suddenly received an electric shock.

However, regaining his composure, he then said, “Modi cannot ruin this gathering.”

The netizens, of course, were left in splits both at the incident and the minister’s antics.

Sheikh Rashid recently courted controversy when, while addressing the media in Rawalpindi on August 28, he ‘predicted’ that India and Pakistan will go to a full-scale war in October-November. The war, he said, will be the last one between the two countries.

Pakistan on Friday observed ‘Kashmir Hour’ after Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised address to the nation on Monday, urged them to do so to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren, who, he said, were facing atrocities at India’s hands after its revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

To observe the occasion, people came out on the streets between 12 PM and 12:30 PM. National Anthems of Pakistan, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Kashmir were played amid flag-waving by the crowd.

The ‘Kashmir Hour’, as proposed by Imran Khan, will be observed every Friday 12 PM and 12:30 PM.