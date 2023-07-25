Home

News

World

New MERS Coronavirus Detected In Abu Dhabi: Symptoms, Causes And Treatment – All You Need To Know

New MERS Coronavirus Detected In Abu Dhabi: Symptoms, Causes And Treatment – All You Need To Know

Humans are infected with MERS coronavirus from direct or indirect contact with dromedary camels who are the natural host and zoonotic source of the MERS-CoV infection.

MERS coronavirus infections range from asymptomatic or mild respiratory symptoms to severe acute respiratory disease and death.

New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed a case of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. A 28-year-old man from Al Ain city tested positive for MERS-CoV and was admitted to the hospital last month. All 108 people identified who came in contact with the man were traced and none of them showed any symptoms of the infection.

Trending Now

“The patient was admitted to the hospital on 8 June. A nasopharyngeal swab was collected on 21 June and tested positive for MERS-CoV by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) on June 23. All 108 identified contacts were monitored for 14 days from the last date of exposure to the MERS-CoV patient. No secondary cases have been detected to date,” the WHO said in a statement.

You may like to read

What Is MERS-CoV

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is a viral respiratory infection that is caused by a coronavirus called Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV). Humans are infected with MERS-CoV from direct or indirect contact with dromedary camels who are the natural host and zoonotic source of the MERS-CoV infection.

MERS Coronavirus: Symptoms

MERS-CoV infections range from asymptomatic or mild respiratory symptoms to severe acute respiratory disease and death.

A typical presentation of a person with MERS-CoV disease is fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Pneumonia is a common finding, but not always present.

Gastrointestinal symptoms, including diarrhoea, have also been reported.

MERS Coronavirus Can Cause Severe Infections

The MERS coronavirus appears to cause more severe disease in older people, persons with weakened immune systems and those with chronic diseases such as renal disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, and diabetes.

Severe illness can cause respiratory failure that requires mechanical ventilation and support in an intensive care unit resulting in high mortality.

MERS Coronavirus: Is The Infection Deadly

Infection with MERS-CoV can cause severe disease in humans resulting in high mortality. Approximately 35 per cent of patients with MERS-CoV have died, but this may be an overestimate of the true mortality rate, as mild cases of MERS-CoV may be missed by existing surveillance systems. Until more is known about the disease, the case fatality rates are counted only amongst the laboratory-confirmed cases reported to WHO.

Is Any Treatment Or Vaccine Available

No vaccine or specific treatment is currently available, although several MERS-CoV-specific vaccines and treatments are in development. Treatment is supportive and based on the patient’s clinical condition.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES