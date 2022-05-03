Met Gala 2022: Elon Musk arrived on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 with his mother, Maye Musk. The multi-billionaire talked about his fondness for fashion while talking to Vogue. The billionaire and controversial new owner of Twitter, arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a simple black tuxedo while his mother was seen wearing a crimson velvet Dior dress, with Chopard jewelry.Also Read - Blake Lively Trends Big as Her Met Gala 2022 Gown Changes From Copper to Blue, an Ode to The Statue of Liberty

Musk, 50, was asked by La La Anthony, interviewing guests as they arrive, about his plans for Twitter. He said, “My goal, assuming everything gets done, is to make Twitter as inclusive as possible and to have as broad a swathe of people on Twitter as possible,” Elon Musk said. ” He added that he hopes people find the social media platform “interesting and entertaining and funny.” “And that it makes their life better.” Also Read - Nicki Minaj Just Wore a Baseball Cap at Met Gala 2022, But Her Look Was Anything but Casual- a Hit or a Miss?

So Elon Musk and his mom are at the #MetGala Lala asked a GREAT question: Elon what do you hope to bring to Twitter???? pic.twitter.com/dZ6kmUUwNZ — Hella Petty LLC🦄 (@SewPetty) May 3, 2022

Also Read - Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid Triggers Hilarious Memes With Her Wine Quilted Cape, Fans Say 'It's a Sofa'

It appears he definitely took that mantra in his stride while on the Met Gala red carpet as he posed in awkward and funny poses for the world’s cameras.

Last month, it was revealed that Musk is acquiring the social media platform for $44 billion. After his takeover bid was accepted, he said he wants to promote ‘free speech’. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he explained.

Musk recently sold $4.8 billion (£3.82 billion) worth of Tesla shares shortly after Twitter agreed to sell the company to him.

The SpaceX boss sold 5.3 million shares of Tesla stock for an average price of $905.30, as reported by CNN. Tuesday ( 26 April) last week marked the biggest one-day drop in Tesla shares since 2020 at 12 per cent.