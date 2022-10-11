Moscow: Russia added US tech giant Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, to a list of “terrorist and extremist” organisations on Tuesday.Also Read - ‘His Hands Will Be Completely Covered In Ukrainian Blood’: How New Russian Commander Is Described

According to a database of the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring), Russia in late March banned Facebook and Instagram for “carrying out extremist activities” after authorities accused Meta of tolerating “Russophobia” during Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. Also Read - Ukraine Emergency Services Put Entire Country On ‘High Alert’ As Calls For ‘Retaliation’ Grow Louder In Moscow

Mark Zuckerberg had in May this year been added to a list of 963 leading Americans, including US President Joe Biden, who were banned from entering Russia. This comes as Russia launched renewed strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities, a day after Moscow carried out a mass nationwide bombardment on the pro-Western country. Also Read - 8 Crore Creators in India But Only 1.5 Lakh Able to Earn; most Make Just Rs 16K a Month

(This is an AFP story)