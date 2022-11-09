Want to Cut Discretionary Spending: Mark Zuckerberg on Why Meta Fired 11,000 Employees

Notably, Meta has fired more than 11,000 employees in a bid to reduce costs following disappointing earnings and a drop in revenue.

The Meta CEO further added that impacted employees will get an email and get to know what the layoff means for them.

New York: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday confirmed laying off thousands of employees, beating Elon Musk’s Twitter and announced laying off 13 per cent of its workforce globally. As per the announcement from Mark Zuckerberg, more than 11,000 employees have been impacted by the Meta layoffs. The development comes after Twitter fired nearly 10 per cent staff, which is more than 3500 last week.

“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go,” Meta’s Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post.

“We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1,” Zuckerberg added.

Notably, Meta said the sacked the employees would get 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service.

Zuckerberg further added that he took the accountability for the biggest layoffs in the tech industry and said, “I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted.”

Following which, "every affected employee will have the opportunity to speak with someone to get their questions answered and join information sessions."

He also the affected employees will get all remaining PTO time, November 15, 2022 vesting, cost of healthcare for them and families for six months, and three months of career support with an external vendor (including early access to unpublished job leads).