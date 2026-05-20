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Bad news for Meta employees a Mark Zuckerbergs tech platform lays off 7000 employees; reason is...

Bad news for Meta employees a Mark Zuckerberg’s tech platform lays off 7000 employees; reason is…

Tech giant Meta has initiated a sweeping workforce restructuring, cutting roughly 8,000 jobs globally and eliminating 6,000 open roles.

Mark Zuckerberg- Meta (File image)

Meta layoff update: In a significant setback for hundreds of Meta employees across the world, Meta Platforms led by Mark Zukerberg began laying off nearly 8,000 employees. As part of a sweeping restructuring exercise aimed at accelerating its shift toward artificial intelligence (AI), Mark Zukerberg’s Facebook-parent company has started sending layoff notifications in phased waves, with the cuts and role transfers expected to affect around 10 per cent of its global workforce. Here are all the details you need to know about the layoff announcement made by Mark Zukerberg’s Facebook-parent company Meta.

Meta’s plan to impact nearly 7,000 employees

As per a report by Bloomberg, an internal document highlighted Meta’s plan to move nearly 7,000 employees into new AI-focused roles as part of the restructuring exercise.

Also Read: Meta Layoffs: 1,500 jobs at risk as CTO calls crucial all-hands meeting for employees

In a memo to employees, Meta’s HR chief Janelle Gale said many teams were being redesigned around AI-native principles to create flatter structures and smaller groups that can move faster with greater ownership.

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“As org leaders worked on the changes, many of them incorporated AI native design principles into their new org structures,” Gale said.

Also read: Meta layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg’s company confirms major workforce shake-up with 8,000 jobs to be impacted by THIS date

Why is Meta planning restructuring?

The restructuring comes as Meta significantly increases spending on AI infrastructure. North American employees were also reportedly asked to work from home on the day the layoffs took effect, a practice Meta has followed during previous job-cut announcements.

Also read: Disney Massive Layoff: CEO Josh D’Amaro’s first major move as company begins 1000 job cuts – What’s the Reason?

Moreover, the tech company has projected capital expenditure between $125 billion and $145 billion for 2026, largely focused on AI data centres, custom chips and model training. CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told employees that the data collected was intended only to improve AI systems and not for surveillance purposes.

Earlier this month, several reports had indicated that Meta would begin laying off nearly 10 per cent of its global workforce from Wednesday, while simultaneously expanding its AI initiatives as part of a broader reorganisation aimed at streamlining operations.

(With inputs from agencies)

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