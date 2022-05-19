California: Meta for the time being has paused the recruitment drive for several roles across different products. According to media reports, the company has decided to freeze the hiring for certain engineering roles, recruiters and low-level data scientists.Also Read - Instagram Account Hacked? Try These Steps To Recover Your Account

The recent reports suggested that Meta has paused the hiring for different departments after the company failed to achieve its revenue targets. After the engineering team at Meta first experienced the impact, the internal memo suggested that the company is planning to adjust its hiring targets in other departments as well. Also Read - WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions Feature, Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram Story Reveals

A recent report by The Verge suggested that Meta is pulling back its investments in a number of products, including teams that it created to compete against the likes of Zoom. Also Read - Facebook Parent Meta To Slow Hiring In Cost-Cutting Push As Growth Stalls

In the meantime, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the company does not plan to lay off employees for the time being.

“I can’t sit here and make a permanent ongoing promise that as things shift that we won’t have to reconsider that. But what I can tell you is that as of where we sit today, our expectation is not that we’re going to have to do that. And instead, basically what we’re doing is we’re dialling growth to the levels that we think are going to be manageable over time,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

However, the senior officials at Meta have started telling specific teams that they will not be able to hire new engineers. Moreover, the employees will also not be able to receive internal transfers.

As the hiring process is being put on hold, various new products that were launched in the beginning of the pandemic will be affected and this includes the Remote Presence Team, which was created to build audio and video features to compete against Zoom. Other teams that will be affected include Facebook Dating and Gaming, Messenger Kids, the Commerce team, etc.