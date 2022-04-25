San Francisco: Meta (formerly Facebook) on Monday announced to open its first retail store in the US that will sell its AR-VR headset Quest 2, Quest 2 accessories and Portal smart video devices. The stores will also showcase Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses that debuted last year.Also Read - US President Biden Marks ‘Armenian Genocide,’ Aims to Stop ‘Atrocities’

The 1,550 square feet store will open in Burlingame, California, on May 9. “We’ve also added a Shop tab to meta.com, making it easier to shop all our hardware products in one place online,” said the company. In the Meta Store, you’ll be able to get hands-on experience with all of its hardware products. Also Read - President Joe Biden's Job Approval Rating Stuck in Low 40s, Reveals New Poll

“Once people experience the technology, they can gain a better appreciation for it. If we did our job right, people should leave and tell their friends, You’ve got to go check out the Meta Store,” said Martin Gilliard, Head of Meta Store. The Meta Store also features an interactive Quest 2 display wall, allowing the visitors to explore the hardware, its accessories, and the breadth of content. Also Read - Many Believe Joe Biden Not Tough Enough On Russia, Claims AP-NORC Poll

The company said that its goal is to show people what’s possible with our products, while giving a glimpse into the future as the metaverse comes to life. “The Meta Store is going to help people make that connection to how our products can be the gateway to the metaverse in the future,” Gilliard added. Google also opened its first retail store last year after several limited pop-up stores.