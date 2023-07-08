Home

'Devil Ordered Me': Man Eats Wife's Brain In Tacos, Uses Skull for Cigarette Ashes

‘Devil Ordered Me’: Man Eats Wife’s Brain In Tacos, Uses Skull for Cigarette Ashes

Alvaro married Maria Montserrat, 38, less than a year ago. (Representational)

Pueblo: A shocking and horrific incident has surfaced in Mexico, where a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and consuming her brain in tacos. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Alvaro, was apprehended on July 2 at his residence in Pueblo, as reported by The Mirror.

Our Lady Of Holy Death And Devil Ordered Me!

Alvaro, who works as a builder, is accused of committing the heinous act under the influence of a banned substance on June 29. During questioning, he informed cops that he had received orders from Santa Muerte (Our Lady of Holy Death) and the devil to carry out the murder of his wife.

The Victim Was The Mother Of Five

Alvaro married 38-year-old Maria Montserrat less than a year ago, and she is survived by five daughters ranging in age from 12 to 23.

Accused Confessed Eating Wife’s Brain In Tacos

According to The Mirror, the 32-year-old has confessed to consuming parts of his wife’s brain in tacos. He also admitted to using her skull as an ashtray. After dismembering the body, he stored the pieces in a large plastic bag.

Two days after the murder, Alvaro allegedly contacted one of his stepdaughters to confess the heinous crime.

“He told one of her daughters to come and collect her mum because ‘I already killed her and put her in bags’,” Maria Alicia Montiel Serran, the victim’s mother, told local media.

She further added that the accused chopped up her daughter’s body “with a machete, a chisel, and a hammer”.

Serran revealed that the accused used to take drugs, such as cocaine and other contraband.

“Drugs, he used them, and he snorted cocaine and everything. Well, I think he had mental problems because to do something like that… He adored the one down below, well, I know because she had Santa Muerte tattooed on one of her colourful legs,” The Mirror quoted Serran as saying.

The victim’s family also accused Alvaro of physically and sexually harassing the victim’s daughters.

Police Recovered Items Used In Black Magic

During the investigation, police discovered a black magic altar and other items at the crime scene where the incident took place.

Maria Montserrat’s burial has not yet taken place as the police are still searching for some of her remains, which also need to undergo DNA testing. Her mother has demanded severe punishment for the accused and the return of her daughter’s body parts so that she can properly lay her to rest.

Further investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

