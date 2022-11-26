Woman Flies 5000 Km To Meet Dating App Boyfriend, He Kills Her To Sell Her Organs

Before she went missing, Blanca spoke to her niece Karla Arellano, and said that the relationship was "doing well" and that she was "in love."

Woman Flies 5000 Km To Meet Dating App Boyfriend, He Kills Her To Sell Her Organs

Peru: A romantic pursuit of a 51-year-old woman turned fatal after she flew from Mexico to Peru to meet a new man on the internet. According to The Independent, the woman who traveled over 3,000 miles to Peru to meet her online boyfriend in person was murdered, dismembered, and her organs harvested. Her mutilated body was discovered floating in the water on the Huacho beach on November 9 by a local fisherman.

Also Read:

The victim, Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she was going to Lima, Peru to meet Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte, 37, a man who had only known him online for a few months. This person lives in the coastal city of Huacho. On November 7, the family lost contact with Arellano.

On November 7, Blanca spoke to her niece Karla Arellano, and, as reported by News Corp Australia, Blanca said that the relationship was “doing well” and that she was “in love.”

After that, no one ever heard from the woman again. After two weeks with no word from Blanca, her niece issued a frantic Twitter appeal for help finding her.

“I never thought I would be in this situation, and today I ask for support and dissemination to locate one of the most loved and important people in my life,” Karla wrote in a Twitter post, which has been roughly translated into English. ”

Jamás creí estar en esta situación, hoy pido apoyo y difusión para localizar a una de las personas más amadas e importantes de mi vida. Mi tía Blanca Olivia Arellano Gutiérrez desapareció el día Lunes 07 de Noviembre en Peru, ella de origen Mexicano, tememos por su vida+ pic.twitter.com/4aHRuv0zAW — Karla Arellano (@itskararellano) November 12, 2022

The local police had immediately opened an investigation into Arellano’s whereabouts until the victim’s body was found. The police are currently trying to identify the suspect and unravel the case.