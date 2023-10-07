Mexico: 18 Migrants Killed In Bus Crash In Oaxaca

The majority of the passengers were migrants hailing from Venezuela and Haiti.

Oaxaca: At least 18 people, including three children and two women, lost their lives in a bus crash in the Mexican state of Oaxaca on Friday, as reported by CNN citing local authorities. The majority of the passengers were migrants hailing from Venezuela and Haiti. The accident occurred at approximately 5 am local time, leaving 27 people injured, who were subsequently transported to nearby hospitals. Authorities have stated that an investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.

Images shared by authorities on Facebook depict a significant bus flipped over and extensively damaged on a curve along the mountainous Oaxaca-Cuacnopalan highway, as reported by CNN.

This incident follows a tragic event on Sunday in which at least ten Cuban migrants, including a child, lost their lives when the truck they were traveling in overturned in southern Mexico, according to local authorities.

Both Venezuela and Haiti serve as sources of a considerable number of migrants heading northward, seeking refuge from insecurity and economic crises in their home countries, as outlined by CNN.

The influx of migrants has posed challenges for both US and Mexican officials, with the United States increasingly urging Mexico to take on a greater share of the responsibility for those crossing its territory.

The dire situation, marked by food shortages and limited access to healthcare, has driven more than 7.7 million individuals from Venezuela alone, surpassing even the displacement scale seen in Ukraine, where an active war is ongoing, according to CNN.

