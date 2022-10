Mexico: A gunfight in southern Mexico left at least 18 people dead on Wednesday, including the mayor of a town, authorities said. Prosecutor Milenoio Sandra Luz Valdovinos said the attack happened in Totolapan in the state of Guerrero. Two others were wounded, she said.Also Read - 14 Killed After Black Hawk Helicopter Crash in Mexico, Likely To Be Linked With Most Wanted Drug Lord's Arrest