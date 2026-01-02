Home

Mexico rocked by strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake, President Claudia Sheinbaum’s press briefing disrupted as alarms go off: Watch Video

Residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco rushed into the streets as the earthquake struck.

New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt across large parts of Mexico on Friday, 02 January 2026. The earthquake struck southern and central Mexico. Mexico’s National Seismological Service reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.5 on the Richter scale, which is considered quite strong and dangerous. The epicenter of the earthquake was near the city of San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, near the Acapulco resort on the Pacific coast.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Press Briefing Disrupted

According to an AP report, the earthquake even interrupted President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first press briefing of the new year. She was speaking when the earthquake alarms went off, forcing her to stop her press briefing and evacuate. Panic spread among the general public due to the strong tremors. People rushed out of their homes in a state of panic as the earthquake struck.

Panic Due To Earthquake

Residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco rushed into the streets as the earthquake struck. President Sheinbaum, resuming her press briefing after the earthquake, said she had spoken with Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado, who informed her that there were no reports of serious damage so far.

The U.S. Geological Survey provided information on the earthquake in Mexico. The agency stated that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 21.7 miles (35 kilometers) in Rancho Viejo, 2.5 miles north-northwest of Guerrero and 57 miles northeast of Acapulco in the mountains, an area popular with tourists.

