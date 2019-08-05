The Mexican government plans to take legal action on behalf of the Mexican victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that claimed the lives of 20 people, a senior official said.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter on Sunday that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had instructed him to take legal steps “first to protect the families of the victims” and demanded measures to protect the Mexican-American community in the US, reports Xinhua news agency.

Six Mexicans were among the 20 people killed in Saturday’s massacre that took place at a Walmart, while another seven Mexicans were among the 26 injured.

“Mexico … roundly condemns this act of barbarity in which innocent Mexicans lost their lives,” said Ebrard.

El Paso, which boasts an 83 per cent Hispanic or Latino population according to the US census data, is a popular crossing point between the US and Mexico.

Another mass shooting took place early Sunday at a bar in Dayton, a city in the state of Ohio, killing nine people and injuring 26 others.

So far, no Mexicans have been reported affected by the tragedy, said Ebrard.