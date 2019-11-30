Mexico City: “High-level” authorities from Mexico and the United States will hold a meeting to strengthen cooperation in the fight against organised crime, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

“We both have to work together: better cooperation, better results,” Ebrard announced on Friday, reported Xinhua news agency.

Next week, Mexico will welcome an American delegation headed by Attorney General William Barr.

The announcement of the meeting comes after US President Donald Trump said that he planned to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations.

According to US media, if Mexican cartels are designated as terrorist organisations, the United States would be able to freeze cartel assets and expel cartel members and associates from the country.

Since March, Trump has been saying that he was seriously considering including Mexican cartels on the list of terrorist organisations.

The issue became more prominent after a family of Mormons, many of whom held US citizenship, was attacked by a cartel in Mexico on November 4, which left nine people dead, including six children.