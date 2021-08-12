Moscow: A Mi-8 helicopter carrying three crew members and 13 tourists crashed in Russia’s Kamchatka Territory. According to reports, eight of the people on board have survived the accident while the remaining eight are still missing.Also Read - ISRO Launches GSLV-F10/EOS-03 Mission But Faces Setback Due to Performance Anomaly in Cryogenic Stage | WATCH

Those missing “are being looked for”. The cause of the crash could not be ascertained immediately.

“At 00:50 on August 12, 2021 (2150 GMT on Wednesday), information was received about the crash landing of a Mi-8 helicopter of the Vityaz-Aero airline in the area of the Kuril Lake of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve,” the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

Kamchatka’s Governor Vladimir Solodov had departed for the crash site, accompanied by medics and emergencies service staffers, Sputnik reported.

Regional prosecutors were investigating a possible violation of flight safety rules.

The helicopter, manufactured during the Soviet era 37 years ago, was operated by Vityaz-Aero, a local private carrier. Its director said it had recently undergone maintenance and was in good shape.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It has been used widely in Russia, ex-Soviet countries and many other nations.