Mid-Air Emergency: BA London-Chicago flight descends to 9,000 feet, diverts back to Heathrow

Chicago-bound British Airways flight BA295 transmitted emergency squawk code 7700 over Ireland after dropping sharply to 9,000 feet, diverting back to London Heathrow shortly after the flydubai incident.

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BA London-Chicago Flight

Mid-Air Emergency: In a shocking global development, British Airways flight BA295, operating from London to Chicago, declared an emergency on Monday after squawking 7700 and descending to an altitude of 9,000 feet while flying over Ireland. According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft has now been diverted back to London, the flight tracker showed.

The Boeing 777-200ER plane had a scheduled flight time of eight hours and 40 minutes to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). However, about an hour after take-off, the aircraft had climbed to its cruising altitude of 37,000 feet when it appeared to encounter an issue and was squawking – the international aviation signal for a general emergency.

Flight-tracking data shows the aircraft initiated a rapid descent, dropping 28,000 feet to an altitude of 9,000 feet within minutes. The nature of the emergency is not yet clear, and a statement from the airline is awaited.

The incident closely follows the September 30 flydubai Flight FZ1073 emergency, in which a Tel Aviv-bound plane descended 17,400 feet in under two minutes and diverted to Tabuk. The rapid drop occurred after an Omani co-pilot reportedly assaulted the captain with a crash axe. Captain Smit Machchhar opened the cockpit door, enabling passengers to overpower the co-pilot. Machchhar was later commended by world leaders, including Benjamin Netanyahu, Narendra Modi, and Donald Trump, for his heroism during the crisis.

Nepal-bound flydubai flight lands in Lucknow

In a related development, a flydubai flight to Nepal’s Pokhara from Dubai in the UAE was diverted to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions Monday evening, airport authorities here said. The aircraft, A6-FMU (Boeing 737 MAX 8), landed safely at Lucknow airport at 18:53 hours, it added.

“Flydubai flight FZ 1165, operating from Dubai (DXB) to Pokhara (PHH), was diverted to Lucknow International Airport due to adverse weather conditions at the destination airport,” the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport said in a statement.

“The diversion was solely due to bad weather conditions at the destination. This was not an emergency landing, and there was no emergency situation involving the aircraft. The aircraft made a normal and safe landing at Lucknow airport,” the statement read.

(With inputs from agencies