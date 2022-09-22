New Delhi: A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 (registered N787UA) flight operating between New York Newark, United States, and Sao Paulo, Brazil emitted sparks soon after take-off from Newark Airport on Wednesday. According to the reports, the pilots went into a holding pattern above the Atlantic Ocean, and returned to Newark where it safely landed 1 hour and 30 minutes after initial departure.Also Read - Baba Beats The Heat With Desi Jugaad, Roams Around With Solar Fan-Helmet. See Viral Pics

The Aero Explore informed that it was a United Airlines flight, which was on its way from Newark to Sao Paulo in Brazil. The video has shocked the netizens who blame the poor upkeep of the ageing fleet of the airline.

The Aero Explorer further added that the aircraft was a Boeing 777-200ER. It returned to Newark 1.5 hours after the take-off, the outlet further said citing data from FlightRadar24.

The actual cause of the incident is still to be known, but there are concerns about old planes. To curb the fear and build confident, United has ordered dozens of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which it will receive in 2023.