Home

News

Mid-Day meal, Kisan Card, Matru Vandana, one crore jobs: Bangladeshs political parties manifestos read like they are from Indian elections

Mid-Day meal, Kisan Card, Matru Vandana, one crore jobs: Bangladesh’s political parties’ manifestos read like they are from Indian elections

The radical Jamaat-e-Islami has stated in its manifesto that it wants to maintain respectful relations with India.

The schemes promised by many Bangladeshi parties in their manifestos appear to be exact copies of schemes already implemented in India.

New Delhi: The election atmosphere in Bangladesh is heating up, but this time the debate isn’t just between the ruling party and the opposition, but also the politics of copying and pasting manifestos. After reading the election manifestos of Bangladesh’s major political parties, you might feel as if you’re reading the manifestos of the Indian political parties, not those of Bangladeshi parties. This is because these manifestos read like they have been prepared just like those prepared by Indian parties. It is evident in the manifestos of parties ranging from the BNP to Jamaat and others.

Manifestos of Bangladeshi parties

The schemes promised by many Bangladeshi parties in their manifestos appear to be exact copies of schemes already implemented in India. These include school nutrition schemes like the Mid-Day Meal for children, subsidy and credit schemes modeled after the Kisan Card for farmers, skill development programmes for youth, and maternity assistance schemes like Matru Vandana for women.

Also read: Tarique Rahman’s BNP releases manifesto; BIG focus on India, Bangladesh Before All, Teesta River, SAARC, and more

Names, objectives, and structures are very similar

Political experts say this is no coincidence. Over the past decade, India’s social welfare schemes have not only influenced domestic politics but also attracted the attention of policymakers in neighbouring countries. They have been presented as a delivery model in Bangladesh’s electoral politics, and this is clearly visible. Bangladeshi parties describe these schemes as models tailored to local needs, but the names, objectives, and structures are so similar that it’s difficult to distinguish.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Which schemes resemble Indian schemes?

The manifesto of the BNP includes a family card scheme, which, similar to Indian schemes, promises to provide 2,500 taka in cash or essential goods to poor and low-income families if it comes to power.

Furthermore, under the promise of a Kisan card, it will provide them with benefits like subsidies, easy loans, crop insurance, and fair prices. Similarly, schemes like the Matru Vandana scheme of the Indian government, which focuses on maternal and child health, seem like they have been copied.

BNP and Jamaat

Like India’s Skill Development Scheme, the BNP has promised free skill-based postgraduate education. It also promises 10 million jobs, startup support, and merit-based jobs. A scheme like the Mid-Day Meal scheme for children has been promised, and its manifesto claims a Bangladesh First policy.

The radical Jamaat-e-Islami, meanwhile, has stated in its manifesto that it wants to maintain respectful relations with its neighbours, including India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.