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Middle East and Strait of Hormuz crises likely to ease up soon as Trump shares information on possible US-Iran peace agreement

Middle East and Strait of Hormuz crises likely to ease up soon as Trump shares information on possible US-Iran peace agreement

According to a report, Islamabad and Tehran have submitted a revised proposal to Washington for consideration, and this interim deal has now entered its final stages.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Donald Trump on Iran-US Peace Talks: A major breakthrough appears to be in sight regarding efforts to end the conflict that has been ongoing in the Middle East for the past three months. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that negotiations for a peace agreement with Iran have been largely concluded. Trump clarified that, as part of this historic agreement, the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz will also be reopened for trade.

What Did Trump Say?

Donald Trump shared this information on his social media platform, Truth Social. He wrote, “Extensive negotiations have taken place regarding the finalization of an agreement between the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and several other nations involved in the process. Furthermore, I held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which went very well. The final aspects and details of the deal are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly. Among several other elements of this agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will also be reopened.”

This announcement came immediately after Trump held a critically important series of phone calls with the top leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain. During these calls, the peace proposals submitted by Iran and Pakistan were reviewed. Trump described these interactions as highly productive discussions regarding the memorandum of understanding on peace.

Regional Leaders Pledge Support to Trump

According to media reports, during the discussions, leaders from the Gulf nations encouraged President Trump to accept the framework proposed by Iran. The conversations were extremely positive, and all the leaders commended President Trump for achieving significant success in breaking the diplomatic deadlock through his dialogue.

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Pakistan Takes on the Role of Peace Envoy

Pakistan and Qatar have played the role of key mediators in bringing this agreement to its current stage. Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir and Qatari mediators arrived in Tehran to bring an end to this three-month-long conflict. Over the past 24 hours, Munir has held telephone conversations at least twice with U.S. mediators—specifically U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

What Does the Proposal Entail?

The draft of this interim agreement includes a declaration regarding the official cessation of hostilities. Under this arrangement, negotiations concerning Iran’s nuclear programme are scheduled to take place over the next two months. In exchange, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and the United States would lift the economic blockade currently imposed on Iranian ports.

According to a Reuters report, Islamabad and Tehran have submitted a revised proposal to Washington for consideration, and this interim deal has now entered its final stages. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while speaking to reporters in India, also confirmed that significant progress has been made in the negotiations and that major news could be expected soon.

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