Is Middle East heading toward another war? Houthis and Iran launch simultaneous attacks on Israel, fire ballistic missiles, Donald Trump says…

The Israel Defense Forces had previously stated that, acting on military intelligence, the Israeli Air Force conducted strikes on military sites linked to Iran's regime in western and central Iran.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/middle-east-iran-israel-united-states-houthis-idf-hezbollah-beirut-nuclear-war-home-front-command-air-strike-strait-of-hormuz-donald-trump-benjamin-netanyahu-mojtaba-khamenei-8439837/ Copy

Houthis and Iran launch simultaneous attacks on Israel

New Delhi: In a significant development, Iran and Yemen have launched fresh attacks on Israel since late Sunday night. According to the Israel Defense Forces, after an earlier strike from Yemen, Iran reportedly launched another round of ballistic missile attacks toward Israel at around 9:45 PM IST. To recall, Yemen’s Houthi Movement also carried out attacks against Israel earlier in the day. The IDF said it successfully intercepted a missile fired from Yemen toward Israel in the early hours of Monday.

On the latest attacks, the IDF said that it is actively working to neutralize the threat. Over the past few minutes, Israel’s Home Front Command has issued emergency instructions directly to residents’ mobile phones in affected areas, urging them to remain in shelters until further notice. Air raid sirens were heard in several Israeli regions, including Gush Dan, Shfela, and Lachish.

ALSO READ: ‘No choice’: Donald Trump says Netanyahu will have to accept Iran deal

The latest escalation began after Israel carried out strikes on positions linked to Hezbollah in Beirut. Iran subsequently retaliated with ballistic missile attacks targeting Israel. Following Iran’s strikes, Israel reportedly launched retaliatory attacks at at least three locations inside Iran.

Here are some of the key updates:

The latest attacks have put the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on April 8 at risk

The attacks have raised fears of a renewed escalation in the region.

According to Iran’s state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Israel had earlier carried out overnight strikes on military targets inside Iran using ballistic missiles.

The Israel Defense Forces had previously stated that, acting on military intelligence, the Israeli Air Force conducted strikes on military sites linked to Iran’s regime in western and central Iran.

These operations were described by Israel as targeting military infrastructure associated with Iranian security and defense forces.

Iranian media have reported explosions in several cities, including Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan.

Iran’s state broadcaster confirmed explosions in Tabriz and Isfahan, while Sabereen News reported blasts in Karaj.

The attacks came after the United States Department of Defense said it had detected indications of missiles or drones in the airspace over Jordan.

The Embassy of the United States in Jordan issued a warning advising American citizens to remain close to safe locations.

According to Israeli media reports, Magen David Adom said it had received no reports of injuries resulting from the missile attack launched from Yemen.

Israeli Ambassador Defends Israel’s Retaliatory Strikes

Medical teams treated a person who was injured after falling while running toward a shelter, according to media reports citing emergency services. The military later announced that the attacks had ended and that residents could safely leave protected areas. Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, defended Israel’s response to the Iranian attacks. He stated that “no self-respecting country” would tolerate missile strikes launched by Iran against Israel.

In a post on X, Leiter said that Israel’s airstrikes against Iran were targeting surface-to-surface missile launch sites, as well as energy-related infrastructure and other strategic facilities within the country. He described the operation as a response to Iran’s missile attacks on Israel.

1. Why did Iran and the Houthis attack Israel?

As per the Israeli reports, the attacks came after Israel carried out strikes on Hezbollah-linked targets in Lebanon and military sites in Iran.

2. Did Iran and the Houthis attack Israel at the same time?

The missile attacks from Iran as well as a missile launch from Yemen by the Houthis during the latest escalation. This has raised concerns about a coordinated multi-front threat.

3. What weapons were used in the attacks?

Iran reportedly launched ballistic missiles toward Israel, while the Houthis have used missiles and drones in attacks against Israeli targets.

4. Is the Middle East heading toward another war?

Experts are of the opinion that it is too early to comment whether a full-scale regional war will break out. However, it is important to note that the latest missile exchanges between Israel, Iran, and the Houthis have sharply increased tensions and raised fears of wider conflict.