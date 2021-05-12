Tel Aviv/Gaza Strip: As rockets continued to dot the sky in Mideast amidst the worst tension in decades between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants Hamas, the Israeli Army has said it eliminated Hassan Kaogi, head of Hamas military intelligence security department and his deputy Wail Issa, head of the military counterespionage department. “Our fighter jets, with the ISA, neutralized key figures of Hamas’ intelligence: Hassan Kaogi, head of the Hamas military intelligence security department & his deputy Wail Issa, head of the military intelligence counterespionage department. Looks like our intel was better,” the Israel Defence Forces tweeted. Also Read - Israel-Palestine Conflict: 35 Killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel in Worst Cross-border Violence in Years | Top Developments

Our fighter jets, with the ISA, neutralized key figures of Hamas’ intelligence: Hassan Kaogi, head of the Hamas military intelligence security department & his deputy Wail Issa, head of the military intelligence counterespionage department. Also Read - 30-Year-Old Indian Woman in Israel Killed in Rocket Attack by Palestinian Militants From Gaza Looks like our intel was better. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

Earlier, the Al-Qassam Brigades, a wing of the Hamas, fired around 100 rockets towards the city of Beersheba in southern Israel in response to airstrikes from Israel on houses in Gaza, several reports claimed. “Gaza’s Hamas rulers and other militant groups have fired barrages of hundreds of rockets that at times have overwhelmed Israel’s missile defences, causing air raid sirens and explosions to echo across Tel Aviv, Israel’s biggest metropolitan area, and other cities,” news agency the Associated Press reported.

Earlier, the tit-for-tat trade of fire between militant groups in the Gaza Strip and Israel has been mounting on Tuesday, leaving 28 Palestinians and three Israelis killed and dozens of others wounded from both sides.

Palestinian militant groups, including the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), fired hundreds of rockets from the besieged coastal enclave at Israeli towns and cities in southern and central Israel, the Xinhua news agency reported.

In response, Israeli fighter jets and drones bombed military posts and facilities belonging to Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militants. The fighter jets also destroyed apartments and high-rise buildings that belong to the two groups in the Gaza Strip.

The tension between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza started when the militants fired a barrage of rockets at Jerusalem in response to the clashes that broke out at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police forces.

(Inputs from IANS, UNI and AP)