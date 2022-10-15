New Delhi: Mike Itkis, an Independent candidate for Congress who is running against Jerry Nadler in Manhattan’s 12th Congressional District, released a sex tape starring him and a pornstar to highlight one of his campaign issues – ‘sex positivity’. The 13-minute sex tape has been titled as “Bucket List Bonanza”.Also Read - Pushpa Craze Is Still On: New York Mayor Eric Adams Does Allu Arjun's 'Jhukega Nahin' Pose | Watch

Mike Itkis has campaigned for promoting ‘sex positivity’ which include protecting sexual rights and also legalising sex work. His aim is to “make sexual rights explicit – do NOT rely on privacy or free speech rights”, according to his campaign website. Also Read - Indian-American Uber Eats Delivery Agent Stabbed In New York

Itkis reportedly made the sex tape last year with pornstar Nicole Sage. He said it one of his “huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform”. “If I … just talk about” sex positivity, it “wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue,” Itkis told local political digital publication City & State, according to a report by HuffPost. Also Read - Donald Trump Accused Of Vast Fraud In Suit By New York Attorney General

Iktis’s ‘sex positive’ approach, which he shared on his campaign website, stated, “actively oppose the conservative idea that sex should only happen between a man and a woman who are married to each other.”

His other campaign goals include ending the war in Ukraine and cybersecurity. “Government must take responsibility for creating a secure computing environment for individuals and maintaining balance between security and privacy,” Itkis’s campaign website said.