US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for a regional visit to discuss Iran-related topics.

Pompeo is expected to meet King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, before flying to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Xinhua news agency quoted Al Arabiya TV as saying.

Pompeo told reporters before departing that Washington wanted talks with Tehran even as it planned to impose “significant” new economic sanctions.

Pompeo’s visit comes as tensions peaked between the US and Iran after Tehran last week shot down an American reconnaissance drone.