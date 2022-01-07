New Delhi: Ex-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was seen less in media after Trump administration no longer held onto the White House, surprised many when he appeared on Fox News recently. The reason – Mike Pompeo had visibly lost at least 40 kgs in over six months.Also Read - Over One Lakh Hospitalised with Covid in US, First Time in 4 Months

According to a report by New York Post, Mike Pompeo revealed details on his weight-loss journey. The former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) also shared details on why he took up the challenge of weight loss. Pompeo was left shocked in June last year when he stepped on the scale and weighed close to 136 kgs for the first time in his life. The next day, Pompeo told his wife, Susan,"Today is the day". Since then, Pompeo said he stuck to his exercise routine almost every day and stayed disciplined on his task.

"I started exercising, not every day, but nearly every day, and eating right and the weight just started to come off," Pompeo was quoted as saying in the report.

‘No trainer, no dietician’

Mike Pompeo said he worked out daily for 30 minutes and focused on doing so for at least six times a week. With no help from a trainer or dietician, Mike Pompeo said he motivated himself during the course of his weight-loss journey. “There was no trainer, there was no dietician. It was just me,” Pompeo was quoted as saying in the report.

Mike Pompeo, a close aide of former US President Donald Trump, said he had a long struggle with weight and did not succeed before as he was not “sufficiently disciplined” while he too busy with governmental duties.

Mike Pompeo said he also took care of his diet and gone were his days of surviving on cheeseburges, sugary treats and carbs. He said “stacks of pumpkin pancakes smothered in syrup” during family dinners were now replaced with “egg whites and turkey bacon”.