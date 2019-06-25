New Delhi: Amid growing frictions over trade, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in India on Tuesday for talks that are aimed at laying the ground for an upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi later in the week at a G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan.

The visiting US Secretary of State is likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence during his stay in national capital . He will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, during his three-day visit.

The Secretary is further scheduled to meet Indian business leaders to discuss a vision for the economic dimension of the US-India partnership. He is expected to make a policy speech on Wednesday evening.

“Pompeo’s visit will provide “an important opportunity for both sides to explore further ways to strengthen India-US strategic partnership”, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.

India is currently engaged in disputes with the United States over tariffs, hence trade is obviously going to be a major topic of discussion in his meetings.

“We want both of our nations to thrive. I’m certain that the Secretary will convey during his visit the extraordinary potential to realise the collective strength of our economies if there’s a fair and reciprocal approach to the trade relationship,” a senior official from the US State Department had said. A major discussion on Iran sanctions is expected to top the table during the visit, along with India’s concerns on energy security, the official added.

Notably, it would be the first high-level engagement between India and the United States after NDA’s return to power for a second term.

