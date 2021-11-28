Burnsville: A group of at least 30 people entered a Best Buy store in the midwestern US state of Minnesota’s Burnsville, on Black Friday and stole electronics, said the Burnsville Police Department. According to police officials, no person was injured and no weapons were drawn during the incident that occurred shortly after 8 pm in the city approximately 15 miles south of Minneapolis. The suspects fled with stolen merchandise before police arrived at the Best Buy store in Burnsville, police spokeswoman Carissa Larsen said on Saturday.Also Read - Good Friday 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Images That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Police did not have any estimates on the amount of merchandise stolen from the Best Buy on Friday night. The Maplewood Best Buy store was also looted by around 10-12 suspects on Black Friday, according to US media reports. Best Buy said in a statement after the thefts that it was working with local law enforcement on taking additional security precautions.

"We are also working at the federal level to pass a law that would make the online re-selling of these stolen goods much more difficult, materially reducing the incentive to commit the crimes in the first place," Best Buy said. The mob looting in Minnesota is the latest in a series of smash-and-grab gang attacks in the US.

Earlier this month, two Nordstrom stores were looted in California and similar mass theft incidents were reported at other locations, including a Bloomingdale’s store and a Walgreens pharmacy.

