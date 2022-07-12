New Delhi: Did you missed last month’s supermoon? No worries, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is on Wednesday. One name for July 13th’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. The supermoon will be visible at 2:38pm EDT (12:08am IST, Thursday) on the night of July 13.Also Read - Biggest 'Supermoon' of the Year is on July 13: When, Where to Watch the Super Buck Moon

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Also Read - Strawberry Supermoon on June 14: Where And When To Watch June's Full Moon | All You Need to Know

This time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon, which can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting. A supermoon is a treat for skywatchers and photographers as it providing them with a spectacular opportunity to observe celestial events. Also Read - Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2022 Returns! When and Where to See, Here's All About This Special Chandra Grahan

At its closest, the Moon will be just 3,57,264 kilometres away from earth.

The supermoon could have tidal effects on earth leading to a large range of high and low ocean tides. Astronomers expect that coastal storms at sea around this time could lead to aggravated coastal flooding.

The moon is likely to appear full for about three days, from early Tuesday morning through early Friday morning.

(With inputs from Associated Press)