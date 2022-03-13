Baghdad: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a dozen ballistic missiles that struck near a sprawling US consulate complex in Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil in the early hours of Sunday. Iran said the missile barrage was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard, according to an Associated Press report.Also Read - US Ends Asylum Restrictions For Migrant Children Traveling Alone

According to media reports, no injuries were reported in the attack, which marked a significant escalation of tension between the US and Iran. However, the attack, which targeted the US consulate's new building, caused material damage and one civilian was injured, Reuters reported quoting Kurdish interior ministry.

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard said on its website that it launched the attack against an Israeli "strategic center of conspiracy" in Irbil. It did not elaborate, but in a statement said Israel had itself been on the offensive, citing the recent strike that killed two Revolutionary Guards.

An Israeli air strike in Syria on Monday killed two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Iranian state media said last week. The IRGC vowed to retaliate, it said. Israel has not confirmed it carried out the strike.

US-Iran Relations

The missile barrage coincided with regional tensions. Negotiations in Vienna over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal hit a “pause” over Russian demands about sanctions targeting Moscow for its war on Ukraine. Meanwhile, in another sign of increased regional tensions, Iran also suspended on Sunday a fifth round of talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia that were due to take place in Baghdad on Wednesday.

Iraq and neighbouring Syria are regularly the scene of violence between the United States and Iran. Iran-backed Shi’ite Islamist militias have attacked US forces in both countries and Washington has on occasion retaliated with air strikes.

The US presence in Iraq has long been a flash point for Tehran, but tensions spiked after a January 2020 US drone strike near the Baghdad airport killed a top Iranian general. In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at al-Asad airbase, where US troops were stationed. More than 100 service members suffered traumatic brain injuries in the blasts.

The Biden administration decided last July to end the US combat mission in Iraq by December 31, and US forces gradually moved to an advisory role last year. The troops will still provide air support and other military aid for Iraq’s fight against the Islamic state.