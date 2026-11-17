LPG tanker with 24 Indian crew aboard hit by missile in Strait of Hormuz

No one on board the vessel was injured, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a post on X. He added that the government is closely watching how the situation develops.

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A Panama-flagged vessel was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. File image

A missile attack hit the Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz on November 16. Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed on Tuesday that everyone on board is safe, including all 24 Indian nationals among the 25 crew members.

In a post on X, Sonowal said no crew member had sustained injuries and that the government was closely monitoring the situation. “We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers,” he said.

Also Read | Tanker attacked in Arabian gulf near Strait of Hormuz, all crew safe: Indian shipping authorities report to UKMTO

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️ On Nov 16, Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz. All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries. We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 17, 2026

Similar incident

The incident comes less than a week after a Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker carrying three Indian seafarers was attacked while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. All crew members were reported safe.

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia and repeated attacks on commercial vessels, India has called for safe and unimpeded navigation through the strategic waterway.

Also Read | Strait of Hormuz reopening: Iran says 2-day fast-track plan remains on table

In the meantime, Oman and Iran sat down on Tuesday to talk about protecting key shipping lanes so global trade isn’t disrupted. They also looked at reopening lines of dialogue and negotiation to keep tensions from spiralling, according to a statement from Oman’s foreign ministry.

Araqchi was in Oman for the talks. Oman controls the southern side of the Strait of Hormuz and has been mediating since the crisis erupted on February 28, when the United States and Israel attacked Iran.

Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global energy corridor, accounting for around 20 per cent of the world’s petroleum shipments. India depends heavily on the route for its crude oil imports.