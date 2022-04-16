New Delhi: Serhii Kuzmenko, the mayor of Oleksandriia in Ukraine has said that a Russian missile struck an airfield in Oleksandriia of Kirovohrad region on Friday.Also Read - EXPLAINED: Why Does Russia Care About Black Sea And Sinking of ‘Moskva’ Warship So Much?

Kuzmenko, while sharing the details of the incident, said, “There was a missile strike on airfield infrastructure in the city of Oleksandriia at 10.26 p.m. (Ukraine local time) on April 15. Rescue operations are ongoing.” Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: More than 900 Civilian Bodies Found in Kyiv Region, Says Police

Like many other regions in the war-torn country, the air-raid alerts in the Kirovohrad region lasted from 10.30 to 11.32 p.m. as per the local time and were heard again at night and in the morning, reported Ukrayinska Pravda. Also Read - Amid Ukraine War, Russia Starts Delivery Of Second S-400 Missile System To India

Russian troops have damaged Hostomel near Kiev, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsya, Lviv, Starokonstantyniv (Khmelnytskyi region), Dnipro and Myrhorod (Poltava region) airfield. The Russian troops have been striking Ukrainian airports and airfields since the first day of the war, reported Ukrayinska Pravda.

(With agency inputs)