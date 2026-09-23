Missing Karnataka man murdered in Sharjah, body found chopped into 9 pieces inside car; His wife, son also untraceable

Victim's wife, Tina Kunder is originally from Udyavara in Udupi and works as a schoolteacher in Sharjah. The couple has a son who is studying in Class 10. The family has not received clear information about the whereabouts of Tina and their son.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/missing-karnataka-man-murdered-in-sharjah-alwin-prakash-kunder-body-found-inside-a-car-chopped-into-9-pieces-his-wife-son-also-untraceable-8529059/ Copy

Missing Karnataka man murdered in Sharjah, body found chopped into 9 pieces inside car; His wife, son also untraceable (Image: X.com/enhanced with AI)

A 38-year-old man from Kundapur in Karnataka’s Udupi district was allegedly murdered in Sharjah in July, with his family learning about the death only recently after his body was reportedly found cut into nine pieces. The victim has been identified as Alwin Prakash Kunder, who had been working in Sharjah for around 14 years. His brother, Anil Prashanth Kunder, approached the Udupi Superintendent of Police on Monday and submitted a representation seeking action in the case.

There has been no official statement from Sharjah authorities so far. Udupi police are also waiting for formal communication from the UAE authorities before taking further steps.

Brother became suspicious after unusual message

According to Anil, he tried calling his brother on July 20 but Alwin did not answer the phone. Instead, a message was sent saying that he was fine. Anil said the message was unusual because his brother had never communicated with him in that way before. When Alwin did not respond to another call about a week later, the family became worried.

Anil then contacted Alwin’s former classmate, Manohar, who was in Sharjah, and asked him to check on him.

Manohar went to the flat where Alwin was staying. The accommodation had reportedly been provided by his employer. The building’s security guard allegedly told him that Alwin had travelled to India.

The family then contacted Alwin’s company. According to Anil, the company’s HR department initially also said that Alwin had gone to India.

However, Anil insisted that his brother had not returned home and asked the company to check his travel records. The company later checked his passport details and found that Alwin was still in Sharjah.

A missing-person complaint was then filed.

Body reportedly found near Oman route

During the investigation, Alwin’s body was reportedly found inside a car parked along a road leading towards Oman, his brother said. The body had allegedly been cut into nine pieces and placed inside two bags.

The family received the post-mortem report on Monday, following which Anil approached the police in Udupi.

The exact circumstances of the death, including where the alleged murder took place and why Alwin was targeted, remain unclear. Sharjah authorities are expected to establish the sequence of events as part of their investigation.

Wife and son also missing, reports say

Alwin’s wife, Tina Kunder is originally from Udyavara in Udupi and works as a schoolteacher in Sharjah. The couple has a son who is studying in Class 10. The family has not received clear information about the whereabouts of Tina and their son. Reports have said they may also be missing, but this has not been independently confirmed by the authorities.

Anil said CCTV footage reportedly showed two men and a woman leaving the building.

He also said the family has not been able to establish whether Tina returned to India. According to him, the absence of an official FIR in India has made it difficult for the family to access passport and travel details.

Family seeks help from authorities

Anil said the family wants authorities in India and the UAE to work together to establish what happened to his brother and identify those responsible. He also raised questions about how the killing was carried out and whether the people seen in the CCTV footage were connected to the case.

The investigation is still at an early stage. Until Sharjah authorities release an official statement, details about the suspects, motive and the whereabouts of Alwin’s wife and son remain unconfirmed.

Alwin had last visited his hometown in December last year before returning to Sharjah, according to his family.