Mission Impossible: Why did Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi say this to Donald Trump?

US President Donald Trump has called for a regime change in Iran.

New Delhi: Israel and the United States launched fierce airstrikes on Saturday, 28 February 2026, on Iran’s cities, including capital, Tehran. Reports have emerged that several people were killed in these attacks. Immediately following the attacks, Iran retaliated, targeting at least eight countries where US military bases are located. Iran launched a series of airstrikes against several locations, including Bahrain, Qatar, Israel, and Dubai (UAE). Later in the evening, Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks, causing a lot of destruction. Following these attacks, Iran stated that the missiles fired were scrap missiles; real and dangerous weapons will be demonstrated soon.

Iran’s warning to USA and Israel

Jabari, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, stated that Tehran had only fired its scrap missiles and would soon demonstrate unseen and dangerous weapons. Meanwhile, Iran has suffered significant losses in the Israeli and American attacks. Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Pakpour have been killed, Reuters news agency reported, citing sources. These attacks have sparked renewed tensions in the Middle East, sparking tensions.

Trump wants regime change

US President Donald Trump has called for a regime change in Iran, while Iran has refused to do so. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in his message to Trump regarding a regime change, said, “This is mission impossible.” He stated that he is interested in de-escalating tensions, but no discussions have taken place yet. He stated bluntly that the attacks must first be stopped before talks can be considered.

Attack completely illegal and illegitimate: Iran

The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that the Israeli and American attacks on his country are completely illegal and illegitimate. Regarding the US attack on his country, Araghchi wrote on social media, “Netanyahu and Trump’s war on Iran is completely unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate.” Araghchi also said, “Our powerful army is ready for that day and will teach the aggressors a lesson they deserve.” His message included a screenshot of a 2012 tweet by US President Donald Trump, which said, “Now that Obama’s poll numbers are falling, let’s see if he attacks Libya or Iran. Or not. He’s desperate.”

