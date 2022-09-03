Pilot threatens to crash plane in US’ Walmart store LIVE Updates: Authorities are on high alert after an unidentified pilot threatened to crash into a Walmart store in US’ Mississippi. The stolen airplane reportedly circled over north Mississippi while police evacuated the Walmart store following the threat message. The Tupelo Police Department, in a Facebook post, said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. Citizens have been warned to avoid the area until an all clear is given by emergency services. There have been reports that the plane may have crashed in a field in Mississippi but no official confirmation have been made so far.Also Read - Ring Of Fire In Death Valley, California Records Hottest Day In September This year
The reports say the pilot seems to have crashed the plane in a nearby field after circling the city. However, no official confirmation has been received so far.
Pilot threatens to crash plane in Mississippi | Top developments
- The Tupelo Police Department are in contact with the pilot who threatened to intentionally crash the plane. In a statement they said: “At approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane was flying over Tupelo. The small 9 seater plane was taken from Tupelo Airport at around 5am and has been flying in circles over the town. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main,” the Tupelo Police Department said in a statement as per a report by Daily Mail.
- “TPD has worked with Wal-Mart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly. At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area on alert. Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo,” the statement further read.
- The plane is supposedly owned by Southeast Aviation LLC, and is a nine-seater with two engines. Governor Tate Reeves said: ‘State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.’
- Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, are now involved in the investigation and are working to discern a motive, according to The Associated Press.
- A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the agency is aware of the flight and is coordinating with local law enforcement. Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal shortly after 8 a.m. that the plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs.