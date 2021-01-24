New Delhi: Moderna’s Coronavirus vaccine rarely causes severe allergic reactions, a new report by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found. It has been further found that out of 4.04 million people who were administered Moderna jab from December 21, 2020 to January 10, 2021, only 10 people developed a life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis. Also Read - This Country Has Imposed First COVID-19 Lockdown, 10,000 to Undergo Mandatory Testing

Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening allergic reaction that occurs rarely after vaccination, with onset typically within minutes to hours.

That works out to be around 2.5 cases of anaphylaxis per 1 million people vaccinated, the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report said.

It is still not clear what is causing these severe allergies. But, of the 10 cases that developed a serious reaction, nine of them had previously knwon allergies, LiveScience reported.

These people showed symptoms of vomiting, nausea, wheezing, tongue swelling and rash within minutes of vaccination. All of them were treated with epinephrine; they have recovered now.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on December 18, 2020, administered as 2 doses, 1 month apart to prevent Covid-19, the Xinhua news agency reported.

As of January 10, a reported 40,41,396 first doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the US, and reports of 1,266 adverse events after receipt of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine were submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, according to the CDC.