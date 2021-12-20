Washington: US drugmaker Moderna on Monday said that a booster dose of its vaccine against the coronavirus can offer protection against the new covid variant, Omicron. Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, in the statement said, ” The dramatic increase in Covid-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all. However, these data showing that the currently authorised Moderna Covid-19 booster can boost neutralising antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring.”Also Read - Omicron Alert! Gujarat Govt Extends Night Curfew in 8 Major Cities till December 31 | Details Here

Moderna further added that the lab tests showed that an authorised dose of 50 microgram booster increased neutralising antibody levels against Omicron by approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels. The company further said that doubling the booster dose to 100 micrograms increased neutralising titers 83-fold jump in the antibody levels than the pre-boost levels.

Although, the preliminary laboratory data results have not been peer-reviewed yet. The company plans to share the preliminary laboratory data with government health officials. While the 100 microgram booster dose was "generally safe and well-tolerated", however, there "was a trend toward slightly more frequent adverse reactions" following it compared to the authorised dose.

The Drugmaker company later added that it will still be working to develop an Omicron-specific booster, though, the shot is expected to advance into clinical trials in early 2022. The Omicron variant has spread to about 90 countries, raising serious concerns about the reduced vaccine efficacy and the increased risk of reinfection. Earlier, the World Health Organization warned that the new omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading faster than any previous strain, and it is probably present in every country of the world.

According to the study by Israeli researchers, the third shot of the Covid vaccine from Pfizer has also been showing significant protection against the new covid variant-Omicron. However, a booster dose of Covid developed by China’s Sinopharm has shown to generate weaker immune responses against Omicron.